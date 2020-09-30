Flaherty, Edmund

Edmund Frederic Flaherty September 27, 2020 Edmund Frederic Flaherty, 91, of Sioux County, NE, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, at Chadron Community Hospital. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2nd, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crawford, NE, with Father Arul Innaiah officiating. Vigil service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Crawford City Cemetery. Ed spent 90 of his 91 years in Sioux County. He was born on Mother's Day, May 12th, 1929, to Bernard and Lola (Melick) Flaherty in Sioux County and received his education at District 28 and Curtis School of Agriculture, where he graduated in 1947. He then attended Chadron State College for two years. After spending the summer of 1954 working at a dude ranch in Wyoming, Ed returned to the Sioux County family ranch to pursue his life-long love of ranching. He married Delilah Ruth Buckley on June 7th, 1956, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hemingford, NE, and together they raised two sons, Kevin James and Kyle Joseph. Ed served as Curly District #12 School Board President from 1959 to 1973, and again from 1996 to 2001. He also served as Sioux County High School Board Secretary from 1972 to 1986. Additionally, he was a 4H Club leader, a member of the Elks and the Eagles, and he served on the Sioux County Extension Board and ASCS Board. Ed made his living ranching and had a great love for animals. He enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, taking trips to casinos, and teaching his granddaughters how to make premium ice cream sundaes. He will be remembered for his generosity and public service. Ed is survived by Delilah Flaherty, his wife of 64 years; sons Kevin Flaherty of Sioux County, NE, and Kyle (Trudy) Flaherty of Kearney, NE; daughter-in-law Kim Flaherty of Gering, NE; and granddaughters Kara (Kevin Whetstone) Flaherty of Denver, CO, and Kate (Allen) Chlopek of Fullerton, NE. He is also survived by his sister Patricia White of Sammamish, WA; brother Bill (Carole) Flaherty of San Jose, CA; brothers-in-law Jim Reece of Crawford, NE, and Frank Dineen of Kearney, NE; sisters-in-law Mildred Lewis of Lusk, WY, Alberta Anderson of San Lorenzo, CA, and Vicki (Doug) Ring of Torrington, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Bernadine Dineen of Kearney, NE; brothers-in-law Jerry Lewis of Lusk, WY, Kevin Anderson of San Lorenzo, CA, and Donald White of Sammamish, WA; and sister-in-law Anna Marie Reece of Crawford, NE.