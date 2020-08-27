Flanigan, Elizabeth

Elizabeth "Betty" Flanigan August 25, 2020 TORRINGTON, WYOMING....Graveside services for Elizabeth "Betty" Flanigan, 81, will be held at 10am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery with Reverend Bill Eaton officiating. Betty died August 25, 2020 at Goshen Healthcare Community. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Betty was born November 4, 1938 in Orange County, California the daughter of Arie and Artie (Penderstelt) Byker. She grew up in California graduating high school in San Jacinto, California. She worked as a nanny and then married John Flanigan on June 26, 1960. They lived in various places across the country before moving to Torrington, Wyoming in 1982. She worked as a soda jerk at Woolworth's and as a teller in several banks. She went to work at Holly Sugar in the lab and retired there in 1989. Betty enjoyed crocheting, gardening and collected antiques. Betty is survived by her son Arthur (Tracy) Flanigan of Puyallup, Washington; her daughter Amy (Tom) Doty of Lexington, Nebraska; sisters Johanna Glass, Grace Thorpe and Mary Roberts; brothers Gary Byker, John Byker and Roy Byker; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; two sisters Grace Byker and Hilda Thompson; two brothers Casey Byker and Art Byker; and one grandson.
