Jinny Lynn Foland July 17, 2020 Memorial grave side services for JINNY LYNN FOLAND, 78, will be held at 10:45am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery with Reverend Scott Firminhac officiating. Jinny went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Torrington Community Hospital after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Jinny was the youngest of three girls, born February 9, 1942 to Leo A and Mildred N (Rainey) Matthies in Casper, Wyoming. She graduated from Glenrock Wyoming High School in 1960. She was a very talented musician. Her and her sister's Linda Cole and Merna Blackburn, played for numerous dances around the area in their younger years. While being a mother of four and expecting her youngest, she graduated from Western Nebraska Nursing school and obtained a registered nurse license. Jinny enjoyed nursing and caring for others. She worked in area clinics, home healthcare and hospitals until she retired from Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. On December 17, 1982 Ronnie Foland married the love of his life at Our Savior Lutheran Church where Jinny had been a long time member. Jinny enjoyed playing the guitar, gardening, canning and making cookies and candies. Her grandchildren say she always found the cutest clothes for gifts, and made the best enchiladas and potato salad. Jinny is survived by her husband Ronnie Foland of Huntley, Wyoming; children Jonette (Don) Patton of Firestone, Colorado, Joseph (Sally) Cole of Torrington, Wyoming; Robert (Lori) Cole of Molino, Florida, Renee (Scott) Goetz of Lander, Wyoming and Richard (Jennifer) Cole of Fort Collins, Colorado; fourteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a sister Merna Blackburn of Douglas, Wyoming. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister Linda Cole of Wheatland, Wyoming.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Couple charged after methamphetamine found in home
-
Three communities ranked ‘high risk’ as COVID-19 tools unveiled
-
No masks, No services: More Scottsbluff retailers requiring masks
-
Mitchell man waives extradition to face sexual assault charges in Colorado
-
Morrill schools to have in-person classes, regular temperature checks
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.