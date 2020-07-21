Jinny Lynn Foland July 17, 2020 Memorial grave side services for JINNY LYNN FOLAND, 78, will be held at 10:45am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery with Reverend Scott Firminhac officiating. Jinny went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Torrington Community Hospital after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Jinny was the youngest of three girls, born February 9, 1942 to Leo A and Mildred N (Rainey) Matthies in Casper, Wyoming. She graduated from Glenrock Wyoming High School in 1960. She was a very talented musician. Her and her sister's Linda Cole and Merna Blackburn, played for numerous dances around the area in their younger years. While being a mother of four and expecting her youngest, she graduated from Western Nebraska Nursing school and obtained a registered nurse license. Jinny enjoyed nursing and caring for others. She worked in area clinics, home healthcare and hospitals until she retired from Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. On December 17, 1982 Ronnie Foland married the love of his life at Our Savior Lutheran Church where Jinny had been a long time member. Jinny enjoyed playing the guitar, gardening, canning and making cookies and candies. Her grandchildren say she always found the cutest clothes for gifts, and made the best enchiladas and potato salad. Jinny is survived by her husband Ronnie Foland of Huntley, Wyoming; children Jonette (Don) Patton of Firestone, Colorado, Joseph (Sally) Cole of Torrington, Wyoming; Robert (Lori) Cole of Molino, Florida, Renee (Scott) Goetz of Lander, Wyoming and Richard (Jennifer) Cole of Fort Collins, Colorado; fourteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a sister Merna Blackburn of Douglas, Wyoming. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister Linda Cole of Wheatland, Wyoming.

