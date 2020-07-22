Gallant, Norma

Norma F. Gallant June 25, 2020 Norma F. Gallant, 89, of Mitchell, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Loveland, CO. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastor Bill Marietta officiating. Interment will follow at Creighton Valley Cemetery south of Melbeta, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com. Norma was born April 20, 1931 in Sidney, NE to Carl and Nora (Stevens) Naggatz. She received her education in the Sidney area. She married Robert D. Gallant June 5, 1948. Norma and her husband owned and operated a convenience store in Ulysses, Kansas. She also worked as a clerk in different grocery stores. She moved to Mitchell in 1990 to care for her mother. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and daughter Tammy Augstyn. Norma is survived by her children Bob Gallant of Gladstone, MO and Linda Alexander of Torrington, WY; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; special friend Joe Yenter; sisters Alice Hookam, Wanda Bachman and Doris Cox and numerous nieces and nephews.
