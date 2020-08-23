Gillam Sr., Elton

Elton Lee Gillam Sr. August 2, 2020 Elton Lee Gillam Sr. died peacefully at home surrounded by family in Rio Vista, CA, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 91. Elton was born on January 8, 1929, in Ovid, Colorado, to Floyd and Florence Gillam. Elton and Shirley were married and began their family in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Elton is survived by his wife, Shirley, 3 living children, 1 deceased, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Don Gillam of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and many nephews and nieces throughout the midwest. Elton was a committed Christian warrior and dedicated his life to sharing Christ and to helping others. He graduated from the Institute of Biblical Studies with Campus Crusade for Christ in 1973. Elton and Shirley celebrated 70 years of marriage this past May and together they found Church Prayer International spending the last 50 years teaching people how to pray. He and Shirley authored a book "The Restoration of Biblical Prayer". Elton was a devoted husband and father to four children, Sherry Hunter, Pama Gillam, Bonnie Simmons and Elton Gillam Jr. He loved taking them fishing, water skiing and snow skiing. His loving bride would like you to know that his huge bright smile and kind heart are greatly missed. He was a generous, and dedicated man who loved his family and who was passionate about sharing the word with everyone he met, along with a joke or two. Life Verse: Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Psalm 103.
