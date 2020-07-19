Gillett, Dale

Dale John Gillett July 2, 2020 Dale John Gillett, 75, passed away on July 2, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Betty Ann Gillett. They shared 58 years of marriage together. Born in Jackson, MI, he was the son of JT and Virginia Gillett. He graduated from Cement City High School in 1962. At the time of his death, he was serving as Camp Host at Paradise RV Park in Woodville, TX. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including Scuba diving, hunting, snowmobiling, and 4-wheeling. He will be remembered for his lively spirit and love of life as he was also a single engine pilot, boat captain, and avid karaoke singer. He is survived by his wife, Betty, children Anita Schlager, Lisa (Chris) Fabricius, and Kathy (Scott) Hort, grandchildren Keegan Schlager, Taylor Schlager, Paige Fabricius, Danielle Fabricius, Michael McLeod, and Katie Jackson, great grandchild Liam Jackson. He was predeceased by his father, mother, only brother, and his beloved dog, Dot. Cremation has taken place, and a Memorial/ Celebration of Life will be held on August 8 at 2:00 pm at Paradise RV Park, 1510 US Hwy 190W, in Woodville, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the family to be used to plant and dedicate a tree in his honor at Paradise RV Park where he so enjoyed the final years of his life.

