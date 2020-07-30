Gorman, Patty

Patty S. Gorman July 24, 2020 Patty S. Gorman, age 69, of Sidney, NE passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Loveland, CO. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Chad Rademacher officiating. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Friday afternoon to sign Patty's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Patty's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Patty's care and funeral arrangements.

Service information

Aug 3
Service
Monday, August 3, 2020
10:00AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2305 San Marino Road
SIDNEY, NE 69162
