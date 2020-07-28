Green, Wauneta

Wauneta Esther Green July 23, 2020 Wauneta Esther Green, 97, of North Platte, passed away at Linden Court on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Wauneta was born to Adolph and Olga (Griess) Nuss on January 5, 1923, at Sutton, NE, where she grew up and attended school. The Nuss family later moved to the Scottsbluff/ Gering area where they worked on different farms. On September 26, 1946, Wauneta married Reuben Benjamin Green and they made their home in Gering. She went on to work for the Swift Company in Terrytown for 22 years until they closed then worked for Jack & Jill and the bakery at Sunmart, helped in the cafeteria at Gering Public Schools, and cooked at the Senior Center before retiring. In 2012 she moved to North Platte to be closer to her family. Wauneta was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. Wauneta was a kind, joyful woman who loved and welcomed everyone. She liked country music and doing ceramics but especially loved her family and sharing in large family meals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; daughter, Judy and husband, Rick Minch; son-in-law, Calvin Green; grandson, Corey Minch; parents, Adolph and Olga Nuss; brothers, Rudolph, Wilbert, Carl and Benjamin; sister, Delores and husband, Richard Hart; and sisters-in-law, Roma Nuss and Emma Nuss. Wauneta is survived by her children, Robert (Dana) Green, of North Platte and Barbara Green, of Glendale, AZ; brother, John Nuss, of Gering; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Nuss, of Sterling, CO, and Delores Nuss, of Scottsbluff; her special neighbors in Gering, Tammy and Rick Welch and Tina and Heno Urdiales; as well as 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 14 great great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. Cremation was chosen. Graveside service will be at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery at Scottsbluff. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Linden Court and can be sent to Odean Colonial Chapel, 302 S. Sycamore, North Platte, NE 69101.
Remembering loved ones
