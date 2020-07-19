Norman Dean Haberman April 16, 2020 Norman Dean Haberman, 80, was called home to be with his Lord on April 16, 2020, at his home in Mitchell. His funeral will be held July 24th at 10:00 am at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Full military honors and burial will follow at the Mitchell Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Norman Haberman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

