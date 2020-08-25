Hansen, Virginia

Virginia Rae Hansen August 21, 2020 Virginia Rae Hansen, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Scottsbluff at the age of 87. A family burial has taken place at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to the Gering Public Scho-ols Foundation or Regional West Medical Center Hospice. Online condolences may be made by visiting Virginia's memorial page at Ge-ring Memorial Chapel www.geringchapel.com. Virginia was born in Holstein, Nebraska on June 28, 1933, the son of Everett and Norma (Eich) Huckfeldt. She attended school in Council Bluffs, Iowa and Holstein, Nebraska graduating with the Holstein High class of 1951. She attended nursing school for one year at Hastings College of Nursing in Hastings, Nebraska before marrying LaVerne Hansen in Sidney, Iowa on December 30, 1952. She lived with her husband in Lincoln, Nebraska for one year while he completed law school and then they moved to Gering, Nebraska where she continued to reside until her death. She started married life as a homemaker, but after LaVerne's death, she worked as a florist and a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Rejoice Lutheran Church in Gering, Nebraska, the State of Nebraska Election Receiving Board and volunteered for many charitable organizations during her life. She enjoyed bridge, cribbage, golf, listening to music, and watching her children and grandchildren participate in various activities. She was a sports fan and most notably a Husker football fan. Her priority in life was her family and friends. She was loyal and dedicated to those she loved. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne, on June 28, 1982 and her parents. Virginia and LaVerne have five children; Liz (Garry) Johnson of Vancouver, Washington, Deb (Dave Cisler) Fisher of Gering, Nebraska, Laurie (Tim) Bahl of Gering, Nebraska, Jeff (Tina) Hansen of Phoenix, Arizona and Wendy (Domenic) Consoli of Wayne, Nebraska and grandsons, Brad Johnson, Ryan (Denise) Johnson, Dan (Tash) Fisher, Adam (Kristin) Bahl, Brent (Rachel) Bahl, Matt Landon, Kyle Hansen, Keegan Hansen and Aidan Consoli; and great grandchildren Sofia Johnson, Maylee Johnson, Liam Johnson, Tyson Fisher, Kendall Fisher and Easton Applegate. Other survivors include her brother Norman Huckfeldt of North Platte, Nebraska, her sister Jolene (Huckfeldt) Gee of North Platte, Nebraska and many dear friends in Gering/Scottsbluff.
