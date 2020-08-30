Hatch, Dora

Dora Hatch August 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Dora Hatch, 59, of Baytown, TX passed away August 24th 2020. She was born November 30, 1960 in San Antonio, TX. Dora was married to Barry Hatch for 41 years. Dora was an active member of her church and had a great passion for birding with her husband Barry. Her favorite bird was the Painted Bunting. She also loved traveling with her husband especially to Hawaii. Most important to Dora were her family which she loved more than anything. She overcame a difficult childhood to give her children and grandchildren a better life. The countless hours she spent with her grandchildren brought her great joy. She is preceded in death by her mother Dora and father Antonio, aunt and uncle Joe and Angie Martinez who raised her as a daughter, sister Socorro Ybarr� and nephew Aaron Ybarr�. She is survived by her husband Barry, Keith and Mary and their son and wife Octavio and Debo-ra, Eric and Kayla and their children Kadie, Adi, Finn and Sawyer, Barri and Tim Daniel and their children Ava and Lily. She is also survived by numerous sisters, brothers and in-laws, nieces and nephews and newly acquainted branches of the family that she was excited to discover. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 31st at 10 AM at Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St, Baytown, TX 77521. As a family we want to be very responsible about how we celebrate her life. For those not comfortable coming in person, we fully respect that decision and will be live streaming the service to Facebook. For those attending in person, masks and social distancing will be required, please no hugging. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2nd at 10 AM at the Gering West Lawn Cemetery, 1100 Cemetery Dr, Gering, NE 69341. This service will not be available online and again we ask those attending to wear masks, social distance and avoid hugging. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Dora's honor to the Friends of Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge where she spent countless hours exploring and photographing nature. www.FriendsofAnahuacNWR.com/Donate.
