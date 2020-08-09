Alvera "Vera" L. Pringle Heine February 26, 2020 Alvera "Vera" L. Pringle Heine died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. A Memorial Service Celebration of Life will be held at 10 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Community Bible Church in Bayard with Pastor Brad Kihlthau officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel facebook page. Interment took place at the Bayard Cemetery in March. Memorials may be given to the Chuckwagon Church or KCMI. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alvera Hein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

