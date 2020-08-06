Joseph S. Hernandez August 4, 2020 Joseph S. Hernandez, 89, of Kimball, died at Kimball Health Services on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Funeral services for Joe will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball with Pastor Kenneth Mars officiating. Burial will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the obituary and leave messages and stories for the family. Memorials have been established in Joe's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department. The services for Joe have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Hernandez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.