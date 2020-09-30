Horn, Douglas

Douglas Horn September 27, 2020 Douglas Horn, age 50, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away on September 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and Dugan Kramer Funeral Ch-apel is assisting in arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Amy Horn at 3419 8th Ave, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Douglas was born April 8, 1970 in El Paso, Texas, to Kenneth and Lynn (Ehlers) Horn, and he received his education in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Greenway High School. He married Amy Herboldsheimer in Scottsbluff, where they made their home. Survivors include his wife, Amy Horn; son, Cade; daughter, Brianna; mother, Lynn Horn; brother, Mike Edwards; sister, Lori Adkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Horn and sister, Sheri Klucznik. Douglas was an avid golfer and fisher, as well as a loving father, husband, son, and friend, who will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
