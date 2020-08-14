Vincen A. Hunter August 7, 2020 Vincen A. Hunter, 59, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born in Chadron, Nebraska to Wendell and Bernadine Hunter. He proudly served in the United States Navy and Army Reserves. His loving wife, Donna, made a home with him north of Minatare. He was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his wife, 3 children, numerous grandchildren and grandpuppies, his brother, father, and step-mother. "Do the best you can as long as you can, then do the best you can." www.dugankramer.com

