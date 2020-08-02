Jackson, Allen

Allen "TC" Edward Jackson July 24, 2020 Allen "TC" Edward Jackson, 73, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center. Online condolences may be made by visiting Allen's memorial page at www.bridgman funeralhome.com. He was the son of Charles E. and Helen (Hartwig) Jackson, who preceded him in death as well as a brother, Murphy. A graduate of Scottsbluff High School and the junior college he transferred to Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, where he graduated in 1971 with a BSE. He took a short break from education and worked as a carpenter with his Dad. He spent several years in the Peace Corps before he continued with his education. He received a Master's Degree of Education from Northcentral University, curriculum and instruction from Prescott, Arizona. He did graduate work in kinesiology from University of Wyoming. He received an MSE from Chadron State College in May 2003. He taught in the public-school system in the Minatare School District from 1999-2004. He began his college teaching career at Chadron State College in 2004 and continued until 2011. But he was the happiest and so proud of the years working with the United States Sports Academy and teaching in Malaysia and Bangkok from 2012-2014. He was recognized in the Global Register 2003-2007 of WHO's Who Among America's Teachers. But the love he had for teaching could never compare to his love of fishing. He is survived by one son, J. Scott Weitlauf; grandson, Keegan Weitlauf; great-grandson, Kieran Weitlauf all of Louisville, Kentucky; ex-wife, Belinda Weitlauf of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; three very special friends, Dr. Laura Gaudet, and Lyn Schoening and daughter, Bryn; brother, Richard (Peggy) Jackson of Scottsbluff; niece, Brook Jackson; nephews, Bradley Dean Jackson, Grant Jackson, Clark (Erica) Jackson, and Garrett (Caitlyn) Jackson; and additional great-nieces and great-nephews. Allen was a good friend and would give you the shirt off his back. But above all else, he loved to fish, and, in a few days, his earthly self will be with the fishes.
