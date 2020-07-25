Joekel, Roger

Roger Dale Joekel July 23, 2020 Roger Dale Joekel was born on July 8, 1956 in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Keith Joekel and Betty Buehler Joekel. He graduated from Adams High School and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He married Kathy Prang on May 21, 1978 in Creston, Nebraska. They farmed for twelve years in southeast Nebraska. In 1990, Roger took a new position with the Farm Service Agency and they moved to Gering. He was the Farm Loan Manager from 2004 until his retirement in 2018. Roger's greatest joy was his family and the all the time they spent together doing what they enjoyed. You could find him fishing on the lake, working or playing in the yard, or enjoying sports always with a family member at his side. Roger's spiritual life was a source of inspiration to all who knew him. He accepted Christ as his Savior as a boy watching Billy Graham on television. Roger continually led his family in a Christ-like manner and rests in the confidence that his family learned the importance of love for God, love for family, and love for service from him. He is survived by his wife Kathy, son John, daughter Libby, daughter-in-law Mindy, granddaughters Hailey, Abby, Marissa, and Emmy, and siblings Keith Joekel and Beth Firkins. He is preceded in death by his son Jeff and parents Keith and Betty. Funeral services for Roger Joekel, age 64, of Gering, Nebraska, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Memorial Church with Reverend Gary Hashley officiating, and burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery. A viewing will be Monday, July 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials have been established for Calvary Memorial Church, Camp Rock, and the Gering FCA in his honor. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Owner says shooting of dog unjustified; sheriff says deputy acted appropriately
-
Couple charged after methamphetamine found in home
-
Painting happy faces: A labor of love from two Texas women at Alliance Heritage Days
-
Mitchell man waives extradition to face sexual assault charges in Colorado
-
WATCH NOW: Police seek tips in arson at downtown garage
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.