Johnson, Edna

Edna Mae Johnson July 29, 2020 Edna passed away on July 29, 2020. At her request, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, NE, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AOWN (Aging Office of Western NE) in care of the Gering Senior Center, Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, or Suncrest Hospice of Colorado. Edna Mae LaFontaine was born on October 24, 1926 in Bagley, MN to George and Olea LaFontaine. She married Raymond Johnson in Bemidji, MN on September 29, 1943. After living in Bemidji, MN, Duluth, MN, Thief River Falls, MN, Beloit, WI, and Huron, SD, they moved to Gering, NE in 1963. She moved to Greeley, CO in 2014 to be near her daughter. Edna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked for JC Penney and Gering Clothing. Edna was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, the Hospital Auxiliary, a sewing club, and a birthday club. She loved to dance and play card games and made many friends playing bridge. Edna is survived by her sons, Robert (Vickie) of Cheyenne, Kevin of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Bruce of Arlington, Virginia, and daughter, Michelle Schwartz (Jonathan) of Eaton, Colorado. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Robin, Renea, Zane, Reid, Aubree, Nathan, and Mikayla, and five great-grandchildren: Taylor, Ashley, Brittney, Evan, and Owen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, brothers Felix and Albert, and sisters Emma and Rosella. Please share a memory of Edna at ncccremation.com.
