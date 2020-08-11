Johnson, Helen

Helen Johnson August 2, 2020 Helen Johnson, 92 of Grant, former longtime Brule resident, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant. Survivors include her children, Ronda Lawyer of Grant, Janelle Johnson of Morrill; four grandchildren, Trent (Shannon) Brown of Lincoln, Nathan (Rose) Lawyer of Ashland, WI, Dustin (Amber) Lee of Pine Bluffs, WY, and Camilla Lee of Scottsbluff; nine great-grand children; along with many other relatives and friends. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brule or the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneral-home.com. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brule with Rev. Jon Dickmander officiating. Interment will be in the Brule Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

