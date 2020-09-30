Kelly, Marcus

Marcus Shane Kelly August 21, 2020 Marcus Shane Kelly was born September 20, 1971 to Billy Dean Kelly and Jody Ellen (Bruce) Kelly in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He began his education at Victory HIll School. He then attended school in Platteville, Co., Lincoln Heights in Scottsbluff, Mitchell Elementary then graduating from Scottsbluff High School. After graduation, Marcus worked in Scottsbluff and Alliance, before moving to San Jose, CA where he worked for several years before moving to Santa Cruz, CA. Marcus passed from this life August 21, 2020, in Santa Cruz, CA. Cremation has occured and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Donations may be made to St. Judes Hospital for Children or the American Cancer Society. Marcus was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Vern and Evelyn Bruce and Patrick and Shirley Kelly, father Billy Dean Kelly, Sr. and uncles Perry and Buddy Kelly. He is survived by his mother Jody Staman (Tyler), brothers Billy Dean Kelly, JR. (Kayla), Garret Elliott (Carissa) and Stephen Elliott (Heidi), as well as several step and half siblings, nieces and nephew, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.