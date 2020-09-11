Kelsen, Madalynn

Madalynn E Kelsen September 7, 2020 Madalynn Elaine Kelsen, age 97 of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away September 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter Mann and Fern Snow. Wife of the late Chris Kelsen Jr. She was preceded in death by her sister Eula Finney and brother Bernard Mann. She worked as Clerk of the District Court of Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska from 1962 - 1986 before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, card games and reading. Survivors include her three children, Pamela Kelsen of Fort Collins, Colorado, Stephen Kelsen of Mesa, Arizona and Alana Kelsen of Windsor, Colorado; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
