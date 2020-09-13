 Skip to main content
Kent, Jewel
Jewel Kent March 26, 2020 Jewel Kent, 69, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center in Scotts-bluff. Her memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at First Christian Church in Scotts-bluff with the Reverend Nona S. Hodder officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the Fairv-iew Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to the Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be made by visiting Jewel's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

