Kessler, Jr, Gerald

Gerald "Jay" Luke Kessler, Jr. August 1, 2020 Gerald "Jay" Luke Kessler Jr., 44, of Minatare, peacefully went home to be with his heavenly father August 1, 2020, due to a lengthy battle and struggles with diabetes. There will be a viewing Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. He will be cremated and at a later date buried. His celebration of life will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at his lakeside home, 290028 Stone Gate Road, Minatare, where he loved to spend his time. Online condolences may be made by visiting Jay's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. He was born July 22, 1976, in Scottsbluff to Gerald Kessler Sr. and Judy (Rust) Kessler. He married the love of his life Shanna Stengel August 3, 2000 and was blessed with two sons, Cody and Matthew. Jay loved his career of driving big rigs which was always his passion as a child. He loved to be outside in his yard making it look beautiful. Jay is survived by his wife, Shanna; sons, Cody, and Matthew; father, Gerald Kessler Sr.; brother, Curtis Kessler (Perishia) of Scottsbluff; sisters, Amanda (Denny) Palmer, Rebecca Shampang (Russ) all of Casper, Wyoming, Jennifer Kessler (Tyler) of Scottsbluff, and Sabrina Kessler (Brian) of Gering; father-in-law, Jerry Stengel of Haig; mother-in-law, Joleen Siegfried of Gering; uncle, Donnie Kessler of LaGrange, Wyoming, who was a huge influence in his life growing up; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; his dog/best friend, Husker, that he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy K. Rust; grandparents, Raymond and Jane Kessler, and Edmund and Elizabeth Rust; uncle, Rex Richards; and father-in-law, Bob Siegfried.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Threats, harassment prompt Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department to deactivate its Facebook page
-
Another area restaurant affected by coronavirus cases
-
17-year-old sentenced in in shooting death of former Scottsbluff man
-
COVID-19 cases spur closures, concerns in Panhandle
-
Yurts come with a ‘cool factor’
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.