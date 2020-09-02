Kissack Sr., John

John Walter Kissack Sr. August 29, 2020 John Walter Kissack Sr., 91, of Gering, Nebraska passed away August 29, at home with his loving wife holding his hand, daughter Diana at his side. John was born to Elmer and Marie (Pfeffer) Kissack in Flint, Michigan, on August 6, 1929. John's family moved to Scottsbluff when he was 15. John graduated from Scottsbluff High School as salutatorian in 1947. He was an Eagle Scout. He survived the blizzard of 1949, after spending three days stranded in a vehicle when returning to college after Christmas break. At CU-Boulder, John was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi, Alpha Iota chapter (Honorary Band Fraternity) and Alpha Kappa Psi, Gamma Zeta Chapter (Business Fraternity). He played in the marching band and jazz band. He graduated with a BS in Business Administration in 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and received an Honorable Discharge for medical reasons. He began working in his father's business, Kissack Company, Office Outfitters. He was top seller for the region many times, working for 52 years. John married Marjorie (Monasmith) of Lincoln, NE, on August 27, 1955 in Boulder, CO. They had met on a blind date and thought it was meant to be, as they shared the same birthday. To this union five children were born. They had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He earned his private pilot license in 1970 and owned two planes in his years as a pilot. He took a position as Director of Motor Vehicles, under Governor Jim Exon, from 1970-1972. The family lived in Lincoln, NE during those years, He served on the State Aeronautical Commission for 8 years. John loved music and could play many instruments. He played with Gering Summer Band, WNCC college band, he sang with Sugar Valley Singers and Christ the King Catholic Church Choir. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, earning 4th Degree Knight status. He was a 26-year member of the Lions Club in Scottsbluff, inducted at age 21. Recently, he was a volunteer in the jail ministry through his church. He was a life-long Democrat and was an alternate to the DNC in Miami Beach, Florida in 1972. He was a voracious reader of history, an avid swimmer, and admired Scotts Bluff National Monument and Chimney Rock. He loved people, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with family. John was preceded in death by his parents and son, John Kissack II. John's younger brother, Richard Kissack (Connie) of Clinton, IA died two days after his passing. John is survived by his wife Marjorie, daughters: Susan Hartmann (Tom) of Bellevue, NE, Kathy Emick (Tim) of Eaton, CO, Barb Jesse of Laramie, WY, Diana Dally of Gering, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren A Rosary is being held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering on September 3, at 6:00 p.m. and a Memorial Service Friday, September 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Fr. Michael McDonald will officiate. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery near his parents and son. The family would like to thank the staff of Regional West Medical Center Hospice for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the family at 1805 Q Street Gering, NE 69341, or for masses for him at Christ the King Catholic Church of Gering.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.