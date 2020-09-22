Kling, Elaine

Elaine Ruth Kling September 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Ruth Kling announce her passing on September 16th, 2020. Elaine was born to Jake and Frieda Gettman on February 17, 1941. Elaine married Ed Kling on June 14, 1959 and they spent the next 61 years together. Elaine was an active member of Zion Evangelical church. She loved music, played the piano and organ and was in the choir for years. She also loved cooking and was known for her amazing meals, including cabbage burgers and fried chicken. Elaine worked at Regional West Medical Center for years as a Medical Transcriptionist and Radiology Office Manager. Elaine spent her time after retirement, at the Carpenter Center, supporting the Senior Center by cooking meals twice a week. She was well loved and lived in Scottsbluff County her entire life. Elaine is survived by her husband Ed, five children: Kim (Steve) Runion, Greg (HyeKyong), Crystal (Luke) Ballard, Brad (Bobbi), Curtis (Heidi), thirteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, siblings Dorthy Kuntz, Caroline Hall, Bill (Sandy) Gettman, and her sisters-in-law, Vernetta Klein, Sandy Kling, Pat (Alan) Dolberg and her dog Gus. A private celebration of life will be at a later date. The family requests any memorials be made to Zion Evangelical Church. Cards can be sent to 1075 Trail Court, Gering, NE. 69341. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to leave condolences or to sign the online guest book.