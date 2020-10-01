Kuhlman, Helen

Helen I. Kuhlman September 28, 2020 Helen I. Kuhl-man, 96, of Kimball, died at Kimball Health Services on Monday, September 28, 2020. Funeral services for Helen will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball with Pastor Kenneth Mars officiating. Burial will follow in the Kimball Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Helen's Tribute Wall to share condolences and stories with the family. Memorials may be given in her memory to St. John's Lutheran Church. The services for Helen have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home. Helen Irene Kuhlman was born in Worland, Wyoming on November 28, 1923, the daughter of Jacob and Freda Weinmaster. Helen was the second oldest of a family of 13. She moved with her family at an early age to the Scottsbluff Valley area where they farmed. She attended the Sunflower School in Mitchell. Helen was married to David Kuhlman on December 22, 1940 in Torrington, Wyoming. They moved to Kimball in 1941 where she was David's "Right Hand Man" during their 28 years farming. They moved into town and she worked at Kimball Clothing in the Dry Cleaning department in 9 years. When the clothing store closed, she went to work at the Kimball County High School as a baker for 28 years until her retirement in 1992. She enjoyed ceramics, making beautiful gifts for family and friends. Helen enjoyed family reunions and loved to cook and enjoyed cooking for family celebrations and holidays, she always kept the family supplied with canned goods. Helen was a baptized into the Lutheran faith on April 6, 1924 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Worland, Wyoming and was confirmed at St. Pauls United Church of Christ in Mitchell and was a lifelong member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Faith. Survivors include her children Arnie (Dixie) Kuhlman of Cheyenne, WY., Robert (Anita) Kuhlman of Casper, WY., and Beverly (Charles) Goins of Skiatook, OK; brothers Rex Wein-master of Phoenix, AZ; sisters Delores Sell of Phoenix, AZ., Sharon Dimmel of Scottsbluff, NE., Barb Steffenson of Scottsbluff, NE., and Elsie Mason of Milton-Freewater, OR; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Steve Kuhlman, granddaughter Summer Kuhlman, infant sister Dorothy, sisters Mildred and Martha, brothers Carl, Elmer, Hank, Jake, Jr., and Delbert.