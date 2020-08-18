Loomis-Gigax, Vonda

Vonda Elaine (Wilson) Loomis-Gigax August 13, 2020 Vonda Loomis-Gigax departed this life in North Platte, Nebraska on August 13, 2020, at the age of 91. A visitation with family greeting frie-nds will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Carpenter Bre-land Funeral Home, McCook. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Congregational United Church of Christ, Hayes Center, NE, with Pastor Jean Miller, officiating. Burial will follow in the Hayes Center Cemetery. Please visit our website at www.carpenterbreland.com to share online condolences with the family.

Service information

Aug 18
Visitation with Family Present to Greet Friends
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Carpenter Breland Funeral Home
305 West C Street
McCook, NE 69001
Aug 19
Funeral Service (Family only is preferred)
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
10:00AM
Union Congregational United Church of Christ
301 Hall St
Hayes Center, NE 69032
