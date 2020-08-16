Magnuson, Jacob

Jacob Chance Magnuson August 8, 2020 Jacob Chance Magnuson, 28, passed away Saturday, August 8th at his home in Alliance, NE from complications of juvenile diabetes. Jacob was born August 26, 1991 in Alliance, NE to John & Susan (Henderson) Magnuson. He grew up on the family ranch and attended Hemingford High School. He was a 10-year member of 4-H and a four-year member of the Hemingford FFA. Jacob enjoyed spending time outdoors when we were younger: fishing, hunting and working on old vehicles. He had many friends; that he would visit, hang out with and tell stories. He would often take a ranch pickup and go "off" roading with his friends. He loved to draw and share his talent with family and friends. Jacob loved cats; the special one being "Sputz." And he always had time to love on the "fur" nieces and nephews when we visited his siblings. Over the last few months, his health problems limited him; and he had taken to reading books and automotive magazines, watching old movies, drawing and spending time with his parents. Survivors include his parents, daughter Brynn Wadas of Ord, NE; brothers Lance (Trisha) Magnuson of Gering, NE, Blaine (Kaitlin) Magnuson of Torrington, WY, Zachary of Alliance, NE. Sisters Sheri Woodworth of Alliance, Lori (Eric) Peterson of Gering, NE, Sarah Magnuson-Meyer of Rushville, NE, Julie (Tim) Lacy of Bayard, NE and Kimberli Magnuson of Alliance. Nieces & Nephews Hadlee, Saydee & Eain Peterson, Ryggin Meyer, Bayleigh Lacy and Jackson, Kristin & Gunnar Magnuson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Richard & Helen Henderson and Donald & June Magnuson and niece Josephine Magnuson. Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 22nd at 10 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance, NE with Pastor Timothy Stadem officiating. A memorial fund is being established for Jacob's daughter's future education. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.

