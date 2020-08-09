Manion, Tom

Tom Manion April 28, 2020 A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Agust 11th at 10:00 for Tom Manion at the Hemingford Cemetery. Tom passed away at the Regional West Medical Center on April 28, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Tom Manion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.