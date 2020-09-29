Marietta, William

William "Bill" Leroy Marietta September 24, 2020 Released to Glory: It is with profound sorrow yet humble acceptance of God's perfect will that we surrender William "Bill" Leroy Marietta, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, into our Lord's loving arms, recognizing a fight well fought and a race well run. Bill Marietta, 82, of Gering, Nebraska, died September 24, 2020, at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was born in Craig, Colorado, on August 21, 1938, to Ernest Marietta and Crystal (Conner) Marietta. Bill was an Army veteran, in service to his country from 1956 to 1959. On June 3, 1962, he married Lenora Gail (Phillips) Marietta. A graduate of Frontier School of the Bible, Bill dedicated his life to sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ, serving at the Rio Grande Bible Institute in Edinburg, Texas, and Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming. Bill's lifelong ministry also included his years as a home-based missionary to Mexico, jail ministries in Tor-rington, Wyoming, and Gering, Nebraska, and as the pastor of several churches. Until his recent illness, Bill served as the pastor of the Federated Church in Mitchell, Nebraska. Bill was also a keen outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter, activities he especially enjoyed sharing with his sons. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Crystal Marietta, his sister, Margaret (Marietta) Manion, and his eldest son, Michael Kirk Marietta. Bill is survived by his wife, Gail. He is also survived by two sons and their wives, Casey and Becky Marietta, and Paul and Kim Marietta, as well as four grandchildren: Molly (Marietta) Martin, Mitchell Marietta, Colin Marietta, and Jacey Marietta. After a private graveside service for the family, a celebration of Bill's life will be held at Federated Church in Mitchell, Nebraska, at 2:00 p.m. on October 3, 2020. Ron Shoults will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the general fund of Tentmakers Bible Mission, LaGrange, Wyoming, tentmakersbiblemission.org. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com