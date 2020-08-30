Massey, Jim and Dorothy

Jim Massey and Dorothy Massey August 12, 2020 March 15, 2020 In lieu of public memorial services for Jim and Dorothy Massey who passed away August 12th and March 15th, 2020, respectively, a private service will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This service will be recorded and later shared to First United Methodist Church's facebook page as well as Bridgman Funeral Home's facebook page. Memorials may be made to the Regional West Hospital Foundation or the First United Methodist Church music fund. Bridgman Funeral Home has been assisting the Massey family with arrangements.
