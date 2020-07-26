Mattaei, Geraldine

Geraldine Faye Matthaei July 6, 2020 Geraldine Faye (Stuckey) Matthaei, 84, of Denver, passed peacefully away at her home July 6, 2020. She was born July 7, 1935 in Gering, Nebraska. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, always putting family first. Geraldine is survived by Daughter, Jerilyn Decker; grandchildren Tiffany Welp, Michael Matthaei, Matthew Matthaei; great grandchildren Brock Welp, Camden Welp, Landrie Welp, Joanna Matthaei, Sophie Matthaei, Aidan Matthaei, and extended family and a host of friends. Geraldine is preceded in death by her Son, Steven Matthaei, parents, and two brothers. Cremation has already taken place per her request. Donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation, or the charity of your choice. Please visit www.newcomerdenver.com to leave condolences for the family.

