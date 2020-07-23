Michael C. McCabe July 19, 2020 Michael C. McCabe, 64, of Torrington, WY entered eternal life July 19, 2020 at his home in Torrington surrounded by his family. Michael was born March 11, 1956 in Torrington, Wyoming to Curtis and Helen McCabe. He married his best friend and high school sweetheart, Patricia Kerns, on June 26, 1977. Michael is survived by: his wife, Patricia, and son CJ (Sarah) McCabe of Scottsbluff, NE, grandsons, Austin, Cooper and Breyer; sister-in-law Myrna McCabe of Gering, NE and niece Myrna Dean (Oscar) Olivarez of Kerrville, TX; brother-in-law Dale (Jaci) Kerns of Lingle, WY; and many extended family members and friends. Michael attended the Torrington public schools, graduating in 1974, attended Eastern Wyoming College and University of Wyoming where he majored in Business Administration. While attending high school and college, Michael worked at the Torrington Municipal Airport and for the late Robert R. Booton who owned and operated Booton Aerial Spraying. He went to work for the Wyoming Department of Transportation in 1977 and was employed there until his retirement in January 2011. In addition to his career with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Michael was a pilot. He earned his private pilot's license in 1983. His affection for flying furthered him on to train and earn his commercial pilot's license, and his greatest achievement came in May 2001 when he earned and held an airline transport pilot license. With his love for aviation he also became a licensed aviation instructor, and taught many other individuals how to fly. Michael always enjoyed taking student pilots into the busy Denver airspace and teaching them what to expect and how to fly safely in such a busy and critical environment. He enjoyed attending airshows, aviation museums, and taking his friends and family up in his personal airplane for a flight. He spent much time in the hanger polishing and refinishing the interiors of the various airplanes that he and Patricia had owned over the years. He was also a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and was very active in promoting aviation safety. Michael wrote in his own piece titled, "Why I am a Pilot": "the feeling of personal pride and accomplishment now overtakes and consumes my body...somewhere back on the runway I just departed, is all my frustation and emotional tension that had accumulated from living in a very hectic world..." At age 56, Michael became a certified fitness instructor and was an inspiration to many. Michael enjoyed being together with his family and his "flying family" and friends. Playing games, photography, flower gardening and playing his baby grand piano were also his hobbies. Michael was involved in the Laramie County 4-H youth program as a club leader for many years and received the 4-H Leader of the Year award in 1996; served on the Laramie County 4-H Council and coached Cheyenne youth basketball. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Helen McCabe, brother Melvin McCabe, parentss-in-law, Jake and Ida Lou Kerns; siser-in-law Kathleen Weinkauf; and brothers-in-law, Fred and Roy Kerns. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be Saturday, July 25th, at 1 p.m. at the Mitchell Berean Church, Mitchell, NE. The family asks that those who wish to donate in his memory may do so to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Foundation, 421 Aviation Way, Frederick, Maryland 21701.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael McCabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.