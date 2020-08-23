McKinley, Clyde

Clyde LaVern McKinley August 20, 2020 Clyde LaVern McKinley passed into Heaven on August 20, 2020 at his home in Scottsbluff, NE at the age of 86. LaVern was born on June 24, 1934 in Hayes, KS to Clifford John and Goldie Marguerite (Lamoree) McKinley. He grew up on the family farm south of Wakeeny, KS and then completed his schooling in Salina, KS. After graduating from high school, he went to work in his brother Wilford McKinley's Construction company building houses in Scottsbluff, NE. He met Ruby Irene Lighty at church in Scottsbluff and they were married in Ulysses, KS on March 31, 1956. They had two children, Rene and Steven. They lived in Colorado Springs, CO for 52 years where he worked in construction and cabinetmaking. LaVern loved building things, gardening, traveling and visiting with neighbors. LaVern was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. LaVern is survived by his wife Ruby; sister Donna McKinley of Denver, CO; daughter Rene (Randy) Waggener of Alliance, NE and son, Steven (Barb) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Rayna (Dan) Woodward of Rapid City, SD and Ryan Waggener of Aurora, CO and one great grandson, Samuel Isaac Woodward. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for Global Strategies Church of God Ministries, Anderson, IN. Online condolences may be made by visiting LaVern's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.