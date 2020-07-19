Metcalf, John

John Elliott Metcalf July 10, 2020 John Elliott Metcalf of Aurora, Colorado passed away at his home Friday, July 10th after a hard fought battle with Progressive muscular atrophy. John was born in Scotts bluff, Nebraska to Albert and Betty Metcalf on February 14, 1948. He was the oldest of three children. John graduated from Scotts bluff High School in 1966 and attended Kearney State College. His Dad Al, was a master mechanic, and taught him and brother Jerry everything there was to know about building and maintaining go-carts, lawn mowers, motorcycles, bicycles, hot rods, antique cars and boats. John was racing go karts by age seven. By age sixteen, John rebuilt a 1938 Ford Coupe, which he drove through high school. After attending Kearney State, John started Metcalf Automotive. In order to pursue his love of racing, he moved to Denver in 1974. While racing as a hobby, Dave Linegar hired John to teach him the sport. He then became a full-time NASCAR driver on the Remax Team. John was inducted into the Colorado NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2018. John's next endeavor was to start C-4 Hot Rods which was a custom hot rod business that he owned & operated for many years before ill health forced him to sell it. John is preceded in death by parents, Al and Betty Metcalf, grandparents, J.G. And Camille Elliott. He is survived by brother, Jerry (Teri) Metcalf, sister Mary (Warren) McCracken. Also, mourning the loss of "Uncle Buck" are nephew, Andy (Amanda) and their children, Brooklyn and Levi and nieces, Cami (Lance) Kite and their children, Samantha and Cooper and niece Brigitte (Eric) Ness and their children, Mac and Brecklyn. Other survivors are his wife, Charlene, step-daughter, Sandy and her son Brandan.

