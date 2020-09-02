Miller, Howard

Howard Miller August 27, 2020 Howard Miller, 85, of Escalante, Utah, passed away in Panguitch, Utah. He was born on January 18, 1935 to George and Elizabeth Miller in Bayard, Nebraska. He is the oldest of 5. He was raised on a farm near Bayard, Nebraska. After leaving home, he was drafted into the Army and was helicopter and airplane mechanic. He loved flying and was a licensed pilot and at one time owned his own plane. His career was in the oilfield. He held many positions and was highly respected for his knowledge and work ethic. He married Loretta Jane Harimon and had Ricky and Candace. They later divorced. He later married Sandra Mae Leibenguth and eventually moved to Escalante. Howard was an active member of the community while living in Escalante. He and Sandra owned and run "H & S Services" for a time. There, he worked tirelessly as a mechanic and operating "Brutus" the tow truck. He was the mayor for years, a member of Sons of the Utah Pioneers, Escalante Lions Club, Garfield County Search and Rescue to mention a few. After retiring, he loved tilling gardens around town and raising a garden of his own. He looked forward to watching the Jazz play. He is preceded in death by his parents, son (Ricky), sister Sharon and brother Dick. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Candace (Adu) Asante of Anchorage, Alaska; step-daughters, Paula (Greg) Shakespear and Lisa Ann Nez of Escalante, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Brother, Bob (Charlie) Miller (Cortez, Colorado) and Sister Kathy (Tom) Mitchell of Crawford, Nebraska. Cremation services have been performed and a celebration in honor of Howard will be held, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Pavilion, according to COVID-19 regulations.
