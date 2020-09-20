Miller, Sandra

Sandra "Sandy" Miller August 9, 2020 Sandra "Sandy" Miller, 80, of Scotts-bluff, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at home with her husband and children by her side. Cremation has taken place in accordance with Sandy's wishes. A private family interment will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Rev. Lauren Ekdahl officiating. Friends are invited to join Terry, Mark and Marcy in an outdoor luncheon and to celebrate together and share our best memories and moments, Saturday, September 26, 2020 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Sandy and Terry's residence, 617 Hillcrest Drive in Scottsbluff. In keeping with Sandy's love of dogs, and cocker spaniels in particular, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Sandy's name to Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue www.rockymountaincockerrescue.org. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
