Minshall, James

James E. Minshall September 22, 2020 James E. Minshall, age 91, of Sidney, NE passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Sidney. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Lee Eads officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Lodgepole, NE. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 9-11:00 A.M. to sign James's register book and leave condolences for the family.