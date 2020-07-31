Gladys (Hamaker) Morrison July 26, 2020 Gladys (Hamaker) Morrison of Kansas City, MO passed away at her home July 26th, 2020. Gladys was born February 2, 1947 in Alliance, NE to Mabel (Homrighausen) Hamaker and Casey Hamaker. Gladys attended elementary school in Crawford, NE and went on to the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture (UNSA Aggies) at Curtis, NE, graduating in the top of her class in 1965. After many years doing clerical work, Gladys became a Certified Massage Therapist to help others. Gladys loved traveling and meeting people from all walks of life. She had an infinite love for animals and cherished her furry four-legged companion of the past 12 years, Harry. She will be missed, but fondly remembered, by all who knew her. Gladys is survived by her son Jackie Boyd Morrison Jr. (Cherie) of Paradise, AZ; daughter Lorinda Kay (Barrie) Murphy of Bonney Lake, WA; three grandchildren, Megan (Bradly) Morales of Winder, GA; MaKenna Murphy of Manhattan, NY; Airman 1st Class Ryan Murphy of Hurlburt Field, FL; sister Connie (Joe) Grote of Lewellen, NE; two nephews and a niece as well as many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Casey & Mabel (Homrighausen) Hamaker, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Gladys will be laid to rest at the Hemingford Cemetery, Hemingford, NE. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.

