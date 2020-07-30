Nighswonger, Sharon

Sharon Kay Nighswonger July 27, 2020 TORRINGTON, WYOMING.... Funeral services for Sharon Kay Nighswon ger, 77, will be held at 11am Monday, August 3, 2020 at the First Congregational Church with Reverend Matt Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Sharon loving mother and grandmother died July 27, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming surrounded by her children. The casket will be closed. Memorials may be given to the First Congregational Church or Children's Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Sharon was born November 19, 1942 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska the daughter of Fred and Hermina (Erlich) Morgheim. She grew up and received her education in Huntley, Wyoming, graduating Huntley High School in 1960. She married Larry Nighswonger on September 18, 1960. They owned and operated a TV and appliance repair store in Ogallala, Nebraska until 1967 when they moved to Goshen County, Wyoming to farm. They retired from farming and started Wyoming First Realty. They moved to Torrington in the early nineties. Larry died in 2018. Sharon loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sharon is survived by her daughters Lisa (Jacob) Ochsner of Lingle, Wyoming and Stephanie (Max) Bernhardt of Loveland, Colorado; son Mike (Michelle) Nighswonger of Casper, Wyoming; sisters Verna Weigel of Denver, Colorado, Dorothy Buchhammer of Torrington, Wyoming and Linda Nelson of St George, Utah; brother Fred Morgheim of Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren Colby, Maggie, Cidne, Seth, Blair, Amanda, Olivia, Kellen and Chris; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three brothers.

