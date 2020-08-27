Noriega, Hilaria

Hilaria (Calistro) Noriega August 21, 2020 Hilaria Calistro Noriega left her earthly home to join her heavenly home on August 21, 2020. Hilaria wanted to make sure that the people of the comm-unity knew how appreciative she was for everyone's concern, love and support to both her and her husband, Ricardo. Hilaria and Ricar-do had a business called Hilary's Tama-les that they ran for over 15 years. She had been battling End Stage Renal Disease for the past 5 years and is finally free from pain and suffering. She is survived by her husband, Ricardo Noriega, her daughter's, Adelita Calistro and Margarita Rodriguez and son, Antonio Calistro Jr, her grandchildren: Crystal A. Garcia, Adrian Z. Lozoya, Aaron I. Lozoya, Mireya Garcia, Alexis Garcia, Susan M. Calistro and Antonio M. Calistro, and great -granddaughters: Leonore O. Castro and Arianna M. Calistro. Hilaria chose to be cremated and services will be held at New Life Church with Pastor Jose Martinez officiating. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. on August 29, 2020 and there will be a limit of how many people will be allowed. We will be following social distancing and a mask will be required due to the current situation with the pandemic. Thank you for your understanding. A Gofundme account has been set up to help with funeral cost and medical expenses.
To plant a tree in memory of Hilaria Noriega as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.