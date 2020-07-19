Osnes, Richard

Richard V. Osnes July 17, 2020 Richard V. Osnes, 81, of Scottsbluff, passed away on July 17, 2020 at Monument Care and Rehab in Scotts bluff. His funeral service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Family requests casual attire. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Monday at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Friends of Alzheimer's and Dementia "FAD". Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Richard was born October 9, 1938 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Alfred M. and Irene F. (Davis) Osnes. He received his education at Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. He worked as a meat cutter at various grocery stores around the area and as a car salesmen. He most recently worked as a valet at Regional West Medical Center at the Main Entrance. Richard was united in marriage to Janice B. Lovell on February 20, 1966 at the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff. The couple made their home and raised their family in Scottsbluff. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, loved to build things, and took great pride in caring for his lawn. Richard is survived by his children: Mark (Angie) Osnes of Scottsbluff, Debi (Chad) Watson of Gilltte, Wyoming, and Stacie (Wayne) Smith of Torrington, Wyoming; granddaughter Christina Ramirez; great-grandchildren Richard and Zuria Ramirez; special friend Shirley Hollmann of Scottsbluff; sister Laveda Waller of Gering; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janice, son Michael Osnes, one brother, and four sisters.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.