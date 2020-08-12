Palmer, Carol

Carol Jane Palmer August 7, 2020 Carol Jane Palmer, age 72, of Scottsbluff died on August 7, at Regional West Medical Center. A Funeral service will be held August 14 at 2:00pm at the Scottsbluff Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop John Blomstedt presiding and burial at Fairview Cemetery to follow. For anyone attending services, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Carol was born October 17, 1947 in Scotts-bluff to Raymond Vernon Wilson and Vivian Verla Crocker. She received her early education at the Scottsbluff Public School, attending Scottsbluff High School. She married Leroy Lee Palmer on September 3, 1965 in Harrisburg, Banner County, Nebraska, and they made their home in Morrill, then Scottsbluff. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her hobbies included researching her family history, scouting, church activities, sewing, and crocheting. Surviving Carol are her husband, Leroy; Children, Matthew (Michelle) Palmer of Fresno, CA, Michael (Kristy) Palmer of Linn Creek, MO, William (the late Gabriell) Palmer of Morrill, NE, Arvon (Brigette) Palmer of Scottsbluff, NE, Vincent (Shanna) Palmer of Reno, NV, and Ivy (Israel) Escamilla of Gering, NE; 15 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Palmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.