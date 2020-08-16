Paulson, Carolyn

Carolyn J. Paulsen August 12, 2020 Carolyn J. Paulsen, 78 of Scotts-bluff, passed away August 12, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center surrounded by her children. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service per her request. Online condolences may be made by viewing Carolyn's memorial page at www.geringchapel. com. Carolyn was born August 4, 1942 in Callaway NE to Donald and Rowena (Cool) Carter. She received her education and diploma from Holdrege High School. Carolyn was united in marriage to Richard Paulsen on June 6, 1964 in Holdrege, NE. To this union, 3 children were born. Carolyn started her career as a florist in Lexington, NE. After moving to Gering with her family she went to work for Nash Finch Company and later became a graphic designer for Will Print. She had a passion for reading and loved cooking new recipes and spending time with her family. Survivors include daughters, Cheri Hutchison, Lori (Aimee) Paulsen, son Mike (Chrissy) Paulsen, Grandchildren Jon (Jamie) Hutchison, Bret Hutchison, Rachel Lewis, Emma Paulsen and great grandchildren Quinn and Callen Hutchison. Her parents and brother Richard Carter preceded her in death.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.