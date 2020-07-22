Paul K. Pedersen June 29, 2020 On June 29, 2020 Paul was found deceased in his home. It was determined he passed away from natrual causes. Paul was born April 7, 1960 in Scottsbluff and was a graduate from SHS. He was laid to rest July 13, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with graveside services with only immediate family. Paul is survived by brothers: Bill Pedersen (Ann), Colorado; Carl Pedersen (Pam), Scottsbluff; Ed Pedersen (Lisa), Gering. Sisters: Trudy Ziegler (Jim), Scottsbluff; Gretchen Ramiez (Joe Trejo), Scottsbluff; Andraa Gonzales, Bayard; Madelyn Reynoso, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, 2 sisters, and 1 brother.

