Pohl, David

David L Pohl December 3, 2019 David L Pohl was born April 26, 1948 to Arthur and Margaret Pohl in Goth-enburg, Nebraska. David died unexpectedly at home December 3, 2019. After graduation and a stint in the Army, David moved to Bridgeport to farm for brother Joe Pohl. Later he moved to ID to grow potatoes. In 1985 David married April Bishop in ID where they happily merged their two families and moved to Bridgeport, NE to farm. In March 2003 David and his wife moved to Bloomfield, NM where he farmed, retiring from Navajo Mesa Farms in NM. David is survived by his wife April Pohl and children Don Pohl (Andrea Weaver) of CO, Twila (Monte) Hall of ID, Megan (April) Cornejo, and Brian (Synica) Pohl of NM. Grandchildren: Kris (Zack) James, Dillon and Wyatt Hall, Devin, Elijah and Mason Pohl. Great grandchildren Cooper and Elizabeth James. Memorial service will be held September 6, 2020 at All Soul's Catholic Church in Bridgeport.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.