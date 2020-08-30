Robertson, Shirley

Shirley Joann (Stroh) Robertson March 26, 2020 Shirley Joann (Stroh) Robertson, 82 died March 26, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Shirley was born May 14, 1937 in Haig, NE at home to John and Elizabeth (Schaneman) Stroh. Interment of her ashes will be at Fairview Cemetery, Scottsbluff at her parents grave on Sept. 4th, at 11am. A gathering will follow the service.
