Rodriguez, Esther

Esther (Velasquez) Rodriguez September 20, 2020 Esther Rodriguez, 96, of Scottsbluff, passed away on September 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, September 30 at Bridgman Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation. Online Condolences may be made at www.bridgman- funeralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later time. Esther Velasquez Rodriguez was born in Del Rio, Texas on March 22, 1924 to Francisco and Ventura Velasquez. She graduated from the National Photo Coloring School in Chicago, Illinois. She loved to babysit children and also enjoyed quilting by hand. She married Gregory C. Rodriguez in Harrisburg, Nebraska in 1954. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gregory Rodriguez Sr.; one brother, three sisters and other family. She is survived by brothers John Velasquez and family of Los Angeles, CA, Daniel Velasquez and family of Scottsville, KY; sister Alice V. Del Toro and family of Los Angeles, CA; a special nephew Gary Velasquez of Mitchell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Esther's wish was that one day she could get all of the parents together of the children she was able to babysit to thank them all for trusting her with their children.