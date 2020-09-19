Rood Jr., Clarence

Clarence "Roodie" F. Rood Jr. September 16, 2020 Clarence "Roodie" F. Rood Jr. of Scottsbluff passed from this life to his eternal life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Bridgeman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A rosary vigil will then follow the visitation at 6:00 pm at Bridgeman Funeral Home. A Christian Mass and burial service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:30 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons and Fr. Dan Gilbert presiding.Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name for designation at later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com Roodie was born on February 25th, 1949 in Millinocket, Maine to Clarence Sr. and Doris Rood. Roodie's family finally settled in Sunol, Nebraska. He attended elementary school initially in Oregon then ended his elementary years at the Sunol grade school in Nebraska. He then went to Sidney for high school and graduated in 1967. Roodie worked for Lockwoods in Gering in the early 70's. He then transitioned to Western Pathology, where he would take over the courier role from his father and stayed there for 21 years. He later worked at Walmart as a stocker until his health caused him to retire. On November 11, 2011, Roodie married his loving wife and best friend Margie (Marquez). Together they shared 8 years of marriage. Together they also enjoyed traveling to various places, a good cook out and sitting on their patio taking in the evenings. Roodie was an avid Nascar fan and he loved watching and cheering on the Nebraska Huskers. Roodie survived by his wife, Margie. His three sons from a previous marriage: Jeff (Megan) Rood of Parker, CO, Chris Rood of Chappell, NE, and Tony Rood of Longmont, CO. Stepchildren: Adrian (LaTisha), Cassandra (Chris) and Jeff (Kelsey). Two granddaughters: Addison and Arielle Rood along with several step-grandchildren. His brother: Robert (Barb) of Scottsbluff, NE. Sisters: Donna (Hoot) Crichton of Shoshoni, WY, and Sharon Brunkhardt of Scottbluff, NE. Preceding Roodie in death were his parents Doris and Clarence Sr. and several aunts and uncles. He will be greatly missed by his family and loved ones. May the angels lead him to paradise.
