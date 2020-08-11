Ross, Irene

Irene Ross August 9, 2020 Irene Ross, 82, of Lisco passed away August 9, 2020 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 12 at the Rose Hill Cemetery at Broadwater with Pastor Parks of the Oshkosh United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh. Memorials in Irene's name can be made to the Regional West Garden County Foundation- Nursing Home. Family and friends can leave condolences at www.bondegardfunerals.com. Irene Eva Ross was born January 11, 1938 to Samuel and Frances (Loomis) Ross at their home north of Broadwater. She was born with a disability that prevented her from attending school. She lived at home working hard on farm chores. Irene enjoyed all of the farm animals, especially the lambs. She lived most of her life on the family farm moving to her sister's in Broadwater for a short time and Heritage Estates in Scottsbluff for a short time. She moved to the Garden County Health Services Nursing Home in 2018. She loved coloring, writing, doodling and visits from family. Irene is survived by one sister, Betsy Douma of Gering; 2 brothers, Leon (Jackie) Ross of Scottsbluff and Phillip (Joann) Ross of Lisco; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Carolyn Santero; and 5 brothers, Paul, Sammy, Jack, George and Arnold Ross.
